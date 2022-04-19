Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond Mayor out with draft plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030

The city says 94% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the community, through home energy...
The city says 94% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the community, through home energy consumption or people driving in cars. The other 6% comes from city hall.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 190-page report lays out what those living in the City of Richmond must do to prevent the impacts of climate change from worsening.

“Government can do but so much. A lot of this is going to be, has to be community driven as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the first draft of the city’s Climate Equity Action Plan is now out. It’s part of the RVAgreen 2050 initiative.

The city says 94% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the community, through home energy consumption or people driving in cars. The other 6% comes from city hall.

“We’re focusing on things like commercial buildings, private building stock. Looking at programs to reduce energy use and also employ renewable energy in our buildings. Shifting modes of transportation,” said Alicia Zatcoff, RVAgreen 2050 Sustainability Manager.

The city’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

To accomplish that, the plan has 49 prioritized strategies. In the community, the plan calls for climate-ready affordable housing to cut down on energy usage. And support for community farming programs.

“Also looking at our waste system. Trying to encourage recycling and also establishing a composting system,” said Zatcoff.

For the city, it means reducing energy usage in all buildings while increasing solar installations.

“Climate is changing and so we’re not going to stick our head in the sand on this one. We understand those facts and we’re putting together strategies to tackle a changing world,” said Mayor Stoney.

The comment period for the draft plan closes June 19. The plan will be finalized this summer with city council voting on it this fall.

You can find the plan here: https://www.rvagreen2050.com/

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

James Sullenberger
Man faces drug, firearm charges following search of home
The crash happened Tuesday.
Woman killed, child injured in I-64 crash
The crash happened Tuesday.
Truck overturns, knocks out power lines in Hanover Co.
VDOT crews clearing debris
Crews finish clearing January snowstorm debris from I-64