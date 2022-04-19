Richmond Mayor out with draft plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 190-page report lays out what those living in the City of Richmond must do to prevent the impacts of climate change from worsening.

“Government can do but so much. A lot of this is going to be, has to be community driven as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the first draft of the city’s Climate Equity Action Plan is now out. It’s part of the RVAgreen 2050 initiative.

The city says 94% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the community, through home energy consumption or people driving in cars. The other 6% comes from city hall.

“We’re focusing on things like commercial buildings, private building stock. Looking at programs to reduce energy use and also employ renewable energy in our buildings. Shifting modes of transportation,” said Alicia Zatcoff, RVAgreen 2050 Sustainability Manager.

The city’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

To accomplish that, the plan has 49 prioritized strategies. In the community, the plan calls for climate-ready affordable housing to cut down on energy usage. And support for community farming programs.

“Also looking at our waste system. Trying to encourage recycling and also establishing a composting system,” said Zatcoff.

For the city, it means reducing energy usage in all buildings while increasing solar installations.

“Climate is changing and so we’re not going to stick our head in the sand on this one. We understand those facts and we’re putting together strategies to tackle a changing world,” said Mayor Stoney.

The comment period for the draft plan closes June 19. The plan will be finalized this summer with city council voting on it this fall.

You can find the plan here: https://www.rvagreen2050.com/

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.