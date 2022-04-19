Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Protecting your irrigation system during overnight low temperatures

James River Irrigation says your sprinkler system should be ok with tonight's overnight...
James River Irrigation says your sprinkler system should be ok with tonight's overnight temperatures.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Old man winter is showing his face again across Richmond as the National Weather Service issues a freeze warning and frost advisory.

A freeze warning northwest of metro Richmond Wednesday morning leaves some homeowners taking precautions the night before, especially with their irrigation systems.

Since March, James River Irrigation, LLC has been on the go re-starting sprinkler systems.

“Every irrigation company is just completely swamped with business right now,” said Tom Nowak, President of James River Irrigation, LLC.

However, precautions from the National Weather Service about the overnight freeze warning left Nowak surprised; specifically, the part reading, “Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them...”

“Totally unnecessary, and even if you wanted to do that, I’m quite sure you wouldn’t be able to get anyone to do it right now,” Nowak said.

That essentially would mean winterizing your system for just one night.

“It is going to get a little bit chilly tonight, but probably not long enough or cold enough to cause any significant damage,” Nowak said.

Instead, Nowak said there are other precautions you can take, especially if your backflow preventer is located outside.

“Just cover it up with a blanket, sweatshirt for this short period of cold we’re going to have,” he said. “Basically, what it does is it just holds some of the heat from the ground in there. A bed sheet would probably suffice, but you might as well get something with a little more insulation.”

However, not all are located outside; some are inside the crawl space. Nowak said those should be just fine.

Meanwhile, some irrigation systems are already on a schedule for beautifying the lawn. You may have to adjust that.

“Tonight, just turn your controller off, so your system doesn’t run tonight,” Nowak said. “Otherwise, you could have a sheet of ice on your sidewalk or your lawn in the morning.”

In years past, the last freeze in the metro-Richmond area was around April 15.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

Forecast: Frost/freeze expected Wednesday morning
Forecast: Cool next couple of days, then warmer late week
Forecast: Cold rain on Monday
Forecast: Sunny and pleasant Easter