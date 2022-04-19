One person killed after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after an overnight fire in downtown Kilmarnock overnight.
The fire destroyed seven apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Road, and Chief Roy Hall told NBC12 that the fire started in an apartment and spread due to the high wind.
In a Facebook post, the fire department said the incident shut down School Street to Irvington Road. Other roads impacted include Main Street to 2nd Avenue, Augusta Street, and Main Street.
There’s no word on how long the area will be closed down.
VDOT says this fire has also impacted the interstate. Rt. 200 is now closed and crews will divert northbound traffic off Rt. 200 onto Route 688 and then onto Route 3.
Southbound traffic will be moved off Rt. 200 onto Route 1036 and then onto Route 3.
The Virginia Red Cross is actively assisting residents impacted.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
