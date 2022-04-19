Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

One person killed after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings

Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7 apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Road.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after an overnight fire in downtown Kilmarnock overnight.

The fire destroyed seven apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Road, and Chief Roy Hall told NBC12 that the fire started in an apartment and spread due to the high wind.

Due to a working incident we have School St to Irvington Rd shut down and Main St to 2nd Ave shut down as well as...

Posted by Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Inc. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the incident shut down School Street to Irvington Road. Other roads impacted include Main Street to 2nd Avenue, Augusta Street, and Main Street.

There’s no word on how long the area will be closed down.

VDOT says this fire has also impacted the interstate. Rt. 200 is now closed and crews will divert northbound traffic off Rt. 200 onto Route 688 and then onto Route 3.

Southbound traffic will be moved off Rt. 200 onto Route 1036 and then onto Route 3.

The Virginia Red Cross is actively assisting residents impacted.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

So far this year, 245 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 12% increase...
Crash fatalities in Virginia reach 14-year high in 2021
Chesterfield Police are investigating a gas station robbery that happened Tuesday morning
Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield
A rainbow trout. Wildlife officials have found a species of gill lice for the first time in...
Gill lice detected for first time in Virginia trout
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified