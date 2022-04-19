One person killed after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after an overnight fire in downtown Kilmarnock overnight.

🚨🚒 HAPPENING NOW: Crews in Kilmarnock work to put out hot spots from a fire overnight that destroyed 7 apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Rd. One fatality confirmed. Chief Roy Hall tells me the started in an apartment and spread due to the high wind. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/KwDZc3Ux98 — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) April 19, 2022

The fire destroyed seven apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Road, and Chief Roy Hall told NBC12 that the fire started in an apartment and spread due to the high wind.

Due to a working incident we have School St to Irvington Rd shut down and Main St to 2nd Ave shut down as well as... Posted by Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Inc. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the incident shut down School Street to Irvington Road. Other roads impacted include Main Street to 2nd Avenue, Augusta Street, and Main Street.

There’s no word on how long the area will be closed down.

KILMARNOCK: Rt. 200 is closed due to emergency response with a fire.

Northbound traffic will be diverted off Route 200 onto Route 688 and then onto Route 3. Southbound traffic will be diverted off Route 200 onto Route 1036 and then onto Route 3. pic.twitter.com/VJhbfPc18W — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) April 19, 2022

VDOT says this fire has also impacted the interstate. Rt. 200 is now closed and crews will divert northbound traffic off Rt. 200 onto Route 688 and then onto Route 3.

Southbound traffic will be moved off Rt. 200 onto Route 1036 and then onto Route 3.

Our @VARedCross volunteers and staff are actively working with local officials to determine the scope of damage and to provide assistance to residents impacted by a multi-unit apartment fire in Kilmarnock. We will provide additional updates as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ufJq206lwq — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) April 19, 2022

The Virginia Red Cross is actively assisting residents impacted.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.