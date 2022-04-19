Northbound lane of Woolridge Road closed Tuesday due to release of fish into Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One of the northbound lanes of Woolridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed starting from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

That’s because crews will be releasing fish into the Swift Creek Reservoir. It’s part of a program to monitor and control the amount of hydrilla in the water.

The Swift Creek Reservoir serves as a drinking-water source for about 20 percent of the county’s customers, and the program is an ongoing effort to protect the reservoir as a long-term water source.

