Northbound lane of Woolridge Road closed Tuesday due to release of fish into Swift Creek Reservoir

One of the northbound lanes of Woolridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed starting from 9:30...
One of the northbound lanes of Woolridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed starting from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One of the northbound lanes of Woolridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed starting from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

That’s because crews will be releasing fish into the Swift Creek Reservoir. It’s part of a program to monitor and control the amount of hydrilla in the water.

The Swift Creek Reservoir serves as a drinking-water source for about 20 percent of the county’s customers, and the program is an ongoing effort to protect the reservoir as a long-term water source.

