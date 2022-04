CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield crews are investigating an electrical fire that happened Tuesday afternoon at a chemical plant.

Just before noon on Tuesday, police evacuated a building on Continental Boulevard and Ruffin Mill Road.

No injuries were reported.

