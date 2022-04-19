Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Motorcyclists urged to sign up for free safety course with VSP

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle safety courses across the state as part of National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The free courses allow riders to learn and practice rider safety, handling hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and more.

“The beautiful spring weather is calling the motorcycling community to Virginia’s highways and scenic byways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique nuances, making rider safety extremely important. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from our professional motorcycle troopers. They ride in all weather, all year and can help you better understand the intricacies of operating your bike safely.”

Courses will be held across the state, including two in Richmond at the Steel Horse Harley-Davidson on April 23 and May 7 at 9 a.m.

Spaces are limited, and registration is required here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

James River Irrigation says your sprinkler system should be ok with tonight's overnight...
Protecting your irrigation system during overnight low temperatures
Compass Sports Challenger League
Sports league provides opportunity for kids with special needs
Some riders still wearing masks on Tuesday.
Masks no longer required on GRTC buses
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to suspend the state gas tax for three months is moving...
House committee advances Gov. Youngkin’s gas tax suspension proposal