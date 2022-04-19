Motorcyclists urged to sign up for free safety course with VSP

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle safety courses across the state as part of National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The free courses allow riders to learn and practice rider safety, handling hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and more.

“The beautiful spring weather is calling the motorcycling community to Virginia’s highways and scenic byways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique nuances, making rider safety extremely important. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from our professional motorcycle troopers. They ride in all weather, all year and can help you better understand the intricacies of operating your bike safely.”

Courses will be held across the state, including two in Richmond at the Steel Horse Harley-Davidson on April 23 and May 7 at 9 a.m.

Spaces are limited, and registration is required here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.