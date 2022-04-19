Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mom shoots, kills child’s grandmother at Starbucks during custody visit, police say

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital...
The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder.(Richardson Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman shot and killed her child’s grandmother at a Texas Starbucks during a custody visit on Tuesday, according to police.

The Richardson Police Department said Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Starbucks, about 15 miles north of Dallas, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said upon arriving at the scene, officers saw Watts trying to flee the location with a child, but they were able to apprehend her. Other officers immediately began CPR on Edwards. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Richardson police said Edwards was the grandmother of Watt’s child and had full custody of the child. Investigation revealed that Watts requested to see her child, and Edwards agreed they could meet up at Starbucks for a visit.

According to police, during the visit, Watts pulled out a gun and shot Edwards multiple times and then attempted to leave with the child.

Police said the child was unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him
James River Irrigation says your sprinkler system should be ok with tonight's overnight...
Protecting your irrigation system during overnight low temperatures
Compass Sports Challenger League
Sports league provides opportunity for kids with special needs
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death