Masks no longer required on GRTC buses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the TSA no longer mandating masks on public transportation, GRTC will no longer require face coverings to ride its transit services.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida threw out an extension of the mandate, citing it exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to COVID-19.

Major airlines like United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta, and Jet Blue have all rolled back on requiring masks on domestic flights.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport (RIC) said that masks would no longer be required for passengers while inside the airport.

JUST IN: @GRTCTransit will no longer enforce the mask mandate following yesterday’s federal ruling. The transit system will be implementing dual-door boarding on May 2. GRTC still encourages riders to wear a mask while using its services. @NBC12 — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) April 19, 2022

It’s a change some passengers were already taking advantage of, like Connor Powell, who was flying back to Richmond.

“It felt a little naked, you know, without the masks. It’s kind of like a comfort thing nowadays,” Powell said. “But it was nice to get back to normal, you know, get back on the right track.”

Other passengers said they didn’t even notice a change had happened.

“I thought something was wrong. I was like, wait a minute, and I’m looking around, and I’m like, well, I’m going to keep mine on just in case it’s an issue,” Kurk Pointer, who came off the flight with his mask on, said. “I think I’m going to continue to wear mine for the next couple of years, I guess.”

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft have also both ended their mask requirements.

Passengers riding GRTC Tuesday morning were a little confused about keeping a mask with them or not.

“I saw the news last night about the mandate being released, and I was hoping it would be different on the bus today, but I brought my mask just in case,” Zakari Sloan, a rider, said.

The transit service released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

In recognizing the federal ruling yesterday, GRTC will no longer enforce the mask mandate. We ask the community to work with us as we refine our policy to keep our operators and riders safe, and as we message the ruling to our operators. We desire to implement dual-door boarding on May 2nd, and we ask for leniency from the community as we communicate this message internally to our operators. We still encourage riders to wear a mask while using our services.

It’s a change that some riders were hoping would not happen in central Virginia for a few more months.

“As long as the virus is around, I think it should be worn,” Ramone Jones, a rider, said.

