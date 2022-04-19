Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Masks no longer required on GRTC buses

Some riders still wearing masks on Tuesday.
Some riders still wearing masks on Tuesday.(NBC12)
By John Hood
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the TSA no longer mandating masks on public transportation, GRTC will no longer require face coverings to ride its transit services.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida threw out an extension of the mandate, citing it exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to COVID-19.

Major airlines like United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta, and Jet Blue have all rolled back on requiring masks on domestic flights.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport (RIC) said that masks would no longer be required for passengers while inside the airport.

It’s a change some passengers were already taking advantage of, like Connor Powell, who was flying back to Richmond.

“It felt a little naked, you know, without the masks. It’s kind of like a comfort thing nowadays,” Powell said. “But it was nice to get back to normal, you know, get back on the right track.”

Other passengers said they didn’t even notice a change had happened.

“I thought something was wrong. I was like, wait a minute, and I’m looking around, and I’m like, well, I’m going to keep mine on just in case it’s an issue,” Kurk Pointer, who came off the flight with his mask on, said. “I think I’m going to continue to wear mine for the next couple of years, I guess.”

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft have also both ended their mask requirements.

Passengers riding GRTC Tuesday morning were a little confused about keeping a mask with them or not.

“I saw the news last night about the mandate being released, and I was hoping it would be different on the bus today, but I brought my mask just in case,” Zakari Sloan, a rider, said.

The transit service released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

It’s a change that some riders were hoping would not happen in central Virginia for a few more months.

“As long as the virus is around, I think it should be worn,” Ramone Jones, a rider, said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

James River Irrigation says your sprinkler system should be ok with tonight's overnight...
Protecting your irrigation system during overnight low temperatures
Compass Sports Challenger League
Sports league provides opportunity for kids with special needs
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to suspend the state gas tax for three months is moving...
House committee advances Gov. Youngkin’s gas tax suspension proposal
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclists urged to sign up for free safety course with VSP