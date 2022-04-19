Healthcare Pros
Man faces drug, firearm charges following search of home

James Sullenberger
James Sullenberger(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man faces multiple drug and firearm charges after authorities executed a search warrant of a home.

On April 18, investigators searched a home along Darva Glen in Hanover County.

James Carey Sullenberger, 39, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.

The sheriff’s office said dozens of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and suspected meth were recovered.

Sullenberger is being held in jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

