Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Residents of the Early Settlers neighborhood in Chesterfield say a thief in the night got to work extra early Monday morning trying to break into cars.

According to neighbors of the Early Settlers neighborhood in Chesterfield, the suspect was caught on Ring doorbell surveillance video and could be seen wearing a dark hoodie, khaki pants and white sneakers as he strolled in and out of driveways, checking for unlocked doors.

Neighbors reported on the Next Door app that as many as 10 cars could have been broken into at homes on Knollwood Drive, Ferleaf and Robindale roads.

Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but long-time residents of Early Settlers, like Rudy Field, say it hasn’t stopped him from securing his home with multiple cameras.

“I’ve got three cameras. One right here, one in the kitchen, and one over here,” said Field. “Any movement outside the cameras go off.”

Despite the break-ins, Chesterfield police said they aren’t investigating any car break-ins from this area this weekend because the victims haven’t been reaching out to police.

“This world is screwed up, Bubba. There ain’t nothing but damn crooks out there,” Field said. “You gotta do what you can do to protect yourself nowadays.”

The big lesson from the police is to lock it up or lose it. In addition to keeping your doors locked, Chesterfield police say you shouldn’t leave anything valuable in your car, and if there is something worth taking, make sure it can’t be seen. Also, be sure to keep your garage doors closed.

“You’re going to get caught, sooner or later, you’re going to get caught,” Field said.

If your car was broken into, you should call the police immediately so they can investigate. You can give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.