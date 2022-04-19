Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

LGBTQ community, people of color in the crosshairs of banned book movement

In Virginia at least seven school districts pulled books pending investigations per the PEN...
In Virginia at least seven school districts pulled books pending investigations per the PEN America report(Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By Ariana Figueroa
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In some Tennessee classrooms, a nonfiction comic book about the atrocities of the Holocaust is banned.

And one school district in Wisconsin banned from libraries a picture book about a gay rights activist who was assassinated.

In the last nine months, hundreds of books across dozens of states are being banned. A majority of the bans feature books written by authors who are people of color, LGBTQ+, Black and Indigenous, and feature characters from marginalized groups.

And now, some state lawmakers are joining the movement, spurred by conservative groups, to ban books from public schools and libraries.

This year in Arizona, state Republicans put forth a measure that would ban schools from teaching or directing students to study any material that is “sexually explicit.” In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill to allow parents greater opportunity to review, and potentially object to, school library books that they find inappropriate. Virginia’s General Assembly, with some bipartisan support, also passed legislation giving parents a say as to whether their children are assigned sexually explicit materials in schools.

And in Idaho, state House Republicans passed a bill that would allow librarians to be prosecuted for allowing minors to check out material deemed harmful.

Some of the states with the most aggressive book bans include Texas with 713 bans, Pennsylvania with 456 bans, and Florida with 204 bans.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said book bans in the last 10 years have dealt “with the lives of LGBTQIA persons, either reflecting their experiences or talking about issues of concern to the LGBTQIA community.”

She said those bans have ranged from picture books depicting same-sex couples to young adult books talking about gender identities.

Caldwell-Stone said, “the one thing that has interrupted this” trend of banning books centered around LGBTQ+ themes comes after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee

Latest News

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Crews responding to fire at Main and Irvington Streets in downtown Kilmarnock
The meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 Tuesday evening at William A. Walton Elementary School
VDOT to hold information meeting on proposed ‘Dog Bone Roundabout’ in Prince George
One of the northbound lanes of Woolridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed starting from 9:30...
Northbound lane of Woolridge Road closed Tuesday due to release of fish into Swift Creek Reservoir