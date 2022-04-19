Healthcare Pros
Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are investigating a gas station robbery that happened Tuesday morning
Chesterfield Police are investigating a gas station robbery that happened Tuesday morning
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Shell Gas station on Hull Street Road for the report of a robbery at around 8:49 a.m.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

