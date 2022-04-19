Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

🚓POLICE INCIDENT🚔 CCPD investigating a robbery @ 13101 Hull St Rd. Shell Gas Station ⛽️ robbed @ 8:49 a.m. by a blk male, gray sweat shirt, black pants, & armed with a 🔪. Anyone w/ information, please call in a tip. @CCPDVa @CCSOVA @CfieldVA911 @CrimeSolversCCH @NBC12 @8NEWS — LtOteroA (@OteroLt) April 19, 2022

Police were called to the Shell Gas station on Hull Street Road for the report of a robbery at around 8:49 a.m.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

