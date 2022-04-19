House committee advances Gov. Youngkin’s gas tax suspension proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to suspend the state gas tax for three months is moving forward.

On Tuesday, the House Finance Committee passed the proposal - along party lines - with all Democrats on the committee in opposition.

The proposal was then sent to the House Appropriations Committee, which is also expected to pass it.

But it may run into more roadblocks in the Senate.

The proposed gas tax suspension would run from May through July, saving drivers about 26 cents per gallon.

“Today’s vote was an important step in moving our proposal to lower gas prices for Virginians feeling pain at the pump for too long,” said Governor Youngkin. “We know there’s plenty of money available to bring some relief to Virginians now as we head into these busy summer months. As we saw in Maryland, this proposal would bring quick relief to Virginians struggling with high gas prices. I applaud today’s constructive hearing and look forward to working in a bipartisan manner with the General Assembly to help pass this important legislation. Virginians are counting on us to put politics aside and deliver for them.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.