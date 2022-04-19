Healthcare Pros
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified

The crash happened Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are continuing to investigate a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 11800 block of Black Road around 4:23 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a 1998 Toyota T100 pickup and a 2008 Nissan Maxima.

According to investigators, the Toyota went off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck the Nissan, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, the driver of the Nissan, Edgardo J. Feliciano, 51, of Chesterfield had life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

