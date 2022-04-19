Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are continuing to investigate a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 11800 block of Black Road around 4:23 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a 1998 Toyota T100 pickup and a 2008 Nissan Maxima.

According to investigators, the Toyota went off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck the Nissan, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, the driver of the Nissan, Edgardo J. Feliciano, 51, of Chesterfield had life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.