Crews responding to fire at Main and Irvington Streets in downtown Kilmarnock

(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - The Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a fire on Main and Irvington Streets Tuesday morning.

Due to a working incident we have School St to Irvington Rd shut down and Main St to 2nd Ave shut down as well as...

Posted by Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department Inc. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

In a Facebook post, the fire department says the incident has shut down School Street to Irvington Road. Other roads impacted include Main Street to 2nd Avenue, Augusta Street, and Main Street.

There’s no word on how long the area will be closed down.

VDOT says this fire has also impacted the interstate. Rt. 200 is now closed and crews will divert northbound traffic off Rt. 200 onto Route 688 and then onto Route 3.

Southbound traffic will be moved off Rt. 200 onto Route 1036 and then onto Route 3.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

