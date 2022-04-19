Crews finish clearing January snowstorm debris from I-64

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is making progress on removing trees and debris after a snowstorm at the beginning of the year.

Since the Jan. 3 storm, crews in the Culpeper District have been clearing their way down Interstate 64.

More than 800,000 cubic yards have been hauled away, and 215,000 of that was from I-64 alone. To put it prescriptive, that’s over 17,000 truckloads of debris.

The work is not finished yet as crews are now working to clear other main routes and neighborhood streets.

VDOT hopes to have the work done by June 1.

