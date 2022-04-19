Ashland names new police chief

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland will soon have a new police chief as the current one heads off for retirement.

Major Troy Aronhalt, Deputy Chief, will take over the department starting on Friday.

“Given that fostering community relationships and building an agency of integrity has been a cornerstone of Chief Goodman’s leadership, I couldn’t be prouder that his successor and Ashland Police Department’s next leader comes from within the agency’s own ranks,” said Town Manager Josh Farrar in a release. “This Town and the officers of APD will be in excellent hands under the capable leadership of Major Aronhalt.”

Aronhalt joined the department in 1998 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks.

Chief Doug Goodman’s last day will be April 22. While Aronhalt will take over then, an official swearing-in will take play on May 3.

