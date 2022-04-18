Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk

Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag in Queens over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

A person walking in the Forest Park neighborhood said they noticed blood coming out of the bag left on the sidewalk and called 911 at around 8 a.m. Saturday, WABC reported.

Police said they found the woman’s body in the bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said they followed a blood trail to the woman’s home about a half-mile away, WNBC reported.

The woman’s 13-year-old son was questioned in connection to the discovery and released, and police said they no longer consider him or her husband persons of interest in her death, WCBS reported.

The woman’s husband and 17-year-old son were out of town when the body was found, WCBS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the woman’s cause of death is yet to be determined, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
VSP: Petersburg man killed in shooting along I-85
As the Dodge pick-up got to Rosmarin Road, police say the car the pick-up was towing became...
Two dead after pick-up truck towing car collides into tree
Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
Mom, infant hospitalized after fiery crash in Powhatan
A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55
Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House Easter egg roll event. (CNN, POOL)
Easter egg roll: First lady remarks