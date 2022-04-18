VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Route 60 in Powhatan County and sent her and her baby to the hospital.

According to Virginia State Police, on April 17 at 11:41 p.m., a 2012 Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Rt. 60 near County Line Road when a trooper clocked the SUV traveling 77 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.

The trooper activated his lights and sirens and followed the Nissan. The SUV came to a stop in the left lane at the traffic light at Rt. 60 and Old Hundred Road.

As the trooper was about to approach the SUV, the stoplight turned green and the Nissan made a quick U-turn and sped away at a high rate of speed heading west.

VSP says at times, the Nissan was going over 100 mph. The SUV attempted to turn left into the crossover at Oakbridge Drive, but crashed into the median and became airborne.

The vehicle struck several trees, overturned, and stopped on its passenger side. Then, the car caught fire.

VSP was able to remove the woman and her baby boy from the vehicle. Both were taken to VCU Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

