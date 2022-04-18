VSP launches human trafficking operation to deter, detect and raise awareness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police, the Virginia Trucking Association and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have joined forces in a human trafficking prevention and public outreach initiative that will span over the course of three days.

“Operation Safe Passage” begins Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20. Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Troopers will be at various truck stops, motor service centers and rest areas across the state to engage with drivers and distribute educational materials to raise awareness about human trafficking.

“With tens of thousands of commercial trucks and buses traveling through and across Virginia on any given day, this statewide initiative has extensive, life-saving potential,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators. This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

According to HSI, they arrested 2,360 individuals nationwide last year in connection with human trafficking. More than 720 trafficking victims from those cases were identified and offered assistance.

According to Polaris, a nonprofit resource and advocacy center combating human trafficking, there were 179 reported cases of trafficking and 77 traffickers identified in Virginia in 2019 alone.

“Truck drivers are uniquely positioned to recognize potential victims of this heinous crime and properly alert law enforcement when they witness suspicious activity,” said Dale Bennett, President and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association. “They are family men and women, whose own children could be targeted for trafficking, so they’re able to talk to their peers and spread the message about human trafficking awareness. The trucking industry has a duty to help solve this problem, and we are committed to saving lives and protecting the communities we serve.”

State police troopers will also be conducting routine motor carrier inspections during the course of “Operation Safe Passage”.

HSI website lists the following indicators of human trafficking:

Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

Has a child stopped attending school?

Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

Is the person fearful, timid or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep or medical care?

Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

Not all of the indicators listed are present in every human trafficking situation, and the presence or absence of any of the indicators is not necessarily proof of human trafficking.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking can dial #77 to reach the nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Dispatch Center or call 911. Tips can also be submitted to HSI anonymously at 866-347-2423 or at 999-373-7888.

