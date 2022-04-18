Virginia towing company sued for allegedly selling service members’ vehicles

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia towing company is being sued for allegedly taking and selling service members’ vehicles.

According to WVEC, the lawsuit says Steve’s Towing Company of Virginia Beach illegally seized and sold seven service members’ vehicles - that includes a seal team member deployed overseas.

Officials say the seizures violate the Civil Relief Act. It requires towing companies to get a court order before selling service members’ vehicles.

