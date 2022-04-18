Virginia Humanities’ Encyclopedia Virginia is getting a grant to continue its work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Humanities’ Encyclopedia Virginia is getting a $350,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant to continue its work on By the People: The Inclusive Story of Revolution in Virginia, 1763–1800.

Encyclopedia Virginia is working to tell the inclusive story of the American Revolution in Virginia. This humanities council wants Virginians to better understand how the revolution shaped the commonwealth.

“It’s also rewarding to see that trying to tell a more-inclusive story is something that is recognized and supported,” Director of Encyclopedia Virginia Peter Hedlund said.

The goal is to have this project completed in 2026 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

