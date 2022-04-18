Healthcare Pros
Virginia Dept. of Rail and Public Transportation working to increase ridership with federal funds

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $230 million for transit is coming in to the commonwealth. According to the offices for U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, this is an almost 29% increase in funds from last year’s amount.

Charlottesville Area Transit is working to bring more riders on board. Now the $3,807,216 coming in from Washington D.C. will help work to fill the buses.

“The funding that’s coming in through the infrastructure bill certainly helps us continue those services and, really on the transit side, to strengthen the transit industry that’s had some pretty significant impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting Director of Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation Jennifer DeBruhl said.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is also trying to bring in more riders.

“In March, we launched Rediscover Your Ride, which is a campaign to really communicate the importance of transit and the safety of transit to the traveling public,” DeBruhl said.

While the money coming in for Charlottesville may seem like a lot, it’s an amount that CAT and Jaunt are used to.

“I think going forward, people should look for their transit systems to have services that are being maintained in a way that is promoting a state of good repair and bringing reliability to those services and making those services something that they can count on,” DeBruhl said.

Right now public transportation can apply for the money and start putting it to work.

