UVA spreading awareness of HPV vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine says 25% of Virginians don’t know about the HPV vaccine.

Researchers at UVA and VCU combined forces to survey Virginians on health behaviors associated with cancer. One topic included awareness and treatment.

On top of the people who didn’t know about the vaccine, only 60% of eligible teenagers received it.

“This is the only vaccine that remains that can truly prevent a cancer from occurring,” Doctor Rajesh Balkrishnan with UVA School of Medicine said. “And right now, it’s available for free, it’s covered for by the state, and I think we need to improve awareness.”

Doctors want Virginians to remember this is a cancer prevention tool and if you haven’t received this shot, you still can.

