UVA Cavaliers gearing up for Blue and White game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Spring football season at the University of Virginia is in the home stretch with this week of practice leading up to the Blue and White game on Saturday, April 23.

“It’s making sure that you know our guys can enjoy being back in Scott Stadium, put an exciting product on the field for families to come be part of,” UVA Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski said Monday, April 18.

Rudzinski is in his first year on the staff and calls the shots on defense.

“If we’re going to be good, professionally, if we’re going to be good here in this game, we’ve got to stack days on top of each other and, frankly, it’s not going to be a snap of the fingers,” he said.

Rudzinski has been working with the rest of the staff to install a defensive scheme. Keeping things simple is the goal.

“It’s such a fast game, the talent we play here in the ACC is so darn good so our guys... we just don’t have the benefit from having to think so our guys got to be able to react,” he said.

The Blue and White game will kick off at 4 p.m. this weekend. Fans are invited to come by and there’s no charge to get in.

