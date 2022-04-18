Healthcare Pros
Two buildings destroyed by fire in Shenandoah National Park

A look at snowy conditions at Big Meadows Monday.
A look at snowy conditions at Big Meadows Monday.(Shenandoah National Park)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park had a structure fire at the Big Meadows Lodge complex early Monday morning. In addition to the National Park Service, fire departments from Luray, Stanley, and Elkton responded.

The fire was reported by a visitor at the campground at about 2:00 a.m. Two buildings, the Blackrock guest cabin and a small maintenance building, were destroyed.

The Big Meadows Lodge complex has not opened for the season, so the buildings were unoccupied. The Lodge is operated by the Park’s concessioner, Delaware North Corporation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

