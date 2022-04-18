Healthcare Pros
Sentencing for Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee

Thomas Clark.
Thomas Clark.(Source: Henrico County Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man convicted of raping and killing a VCU employee in her home will learn his fate Monday.

Thomas Clark is set to be sentenced at 1:00 p.m. for the murder of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman.

(Source: Family)
(Source: Family)

She was found dead in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home in May of 2019.

Clark, who was hired as a contractor to stain her deck - was arrested a week after the murder. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back four decades - including burglary, drug charges, and rape.

