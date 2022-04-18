Road rage incident ends with 3 charged in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people following a road rage incident early Easter morning.

On April 17, deputies were called to Woodstream Boulevard for a fight around 1:38 a.m.

As authorities headed to the scene, they learned the people involved got into a fight and drove off towards I-95 north.

A deputy saw the vehicles speeding and stopped both of them with the help of other deputies.

The driver of one vehicle, Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, of Prince William, told deputies the other driver was chasing him and had assaulted the passenger, Tharzis Lona Ayestas, 30, of Stafford.

Officials said they found Alvarez intoxicated and charged him with DUI second in five years, with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20, and assault and battery.

Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe Alvarez had been cut off by Kierra Chapman, 25, of Stafford.

“Both vehicles stopped at the Woodstream pool, and a fight ensued. The combatants returned to their vehicles, but reemerged for a second round of fighting,” a release said.

It was after round two that the vehicles were pulled over on I-95.

Alvarez was held without bond on his charges. Chapman and Lona Ayestas were both charged with assault and battery and released on an unsecured bond.

