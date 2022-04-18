Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Road rage incident ends with 3 charged in Stafford

Police car with lights flashing
Police car with lights flashing(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people following a road rage incident early Easter morning.

On April 17, deputies were called to Woodstream Boulevard for a fight around 1:38 a.m.

As authorities headed to the scene, they learned the people involved got into a fight and drove off towards I-95 north.

A deputy saw the vehicles speeding and stopped both of them with the help of other deputies.

The driver of one vehicle, Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, of Prince William, told deputies the other driver was chasing him and had assaulted the passenger, Tharzis Lona Ayestas, 30, of Stafford.

Officials said they found Alvarez intoxicated and charged him with DUI second in five years, with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20, and assault and battery.

Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez
Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe Alvarez had been cut off by Kierra Chapman, 25, of Stafford.

“Both vehicles stopped at the Woodstream pool, and a fight ensued. The combatants returned to their vehicles, but reemerged for a second round of fighting,” a release said.

It was after round two that the vehicles were pulled over on I-95.

Alvarez was held without bond on his charges. Chapman and Lona Ayestas were both charged with assault and battery and released on an unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
As the Dodge pick-up got to Rosmarin Road, police say the car the pick-up was towing became...
Two dead after pick-up truck towing car collides into tree
A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say
VSP: Petersburg man killed in shooting along I-85

Latest News

In 2021, Richmond Police say 309 people were reported missing or lost, that includes 33...
Richmond Police hope renewed spotlight will help solve hundreds of missing persons cases
BA.2 Variant
UVA doctors: BA.2 variant fueling COVID-19 spread in Virginia
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
A look at snowy conditions at Big Meadows Monday.
Two buildings destroyed by fire in Shenandoah National Park