Richmond Police hope renewed spotlight will help solve hundreds of missing persons cases

In 2021, Richmond Police say 309 people were reported missing or lost, that includes 33 juveniles.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The list of people gone missing from the Cityf of Richmond continues to grow.

“It definitely takes a toll not knowing, holding out hope that your loved one will come back and we take each case seriously,” said Det. Clarence Key, Richmond Police Dept.

In 2021, Richmond Police say 309 people were reported missing or lost, that includes 33 juveniles.

The reasons can vary. From something sinister, to people just wanting a new life.

“It’s months on end and month out, you know family members are concerned and we end up coming in contact with the loved ones and they simply say that they wanted to go away and just be left alone,” said Det. Key.

As of the end of March, detectives say they have 81 reports of missing people.

“During the summertime, that’s when we mostly have the uptick in terms of runaway juveniles. So that’s summertime when school is out,” said Det. Key.

Last year, the department began a Missing Persons Date of Disappearance Campaign, shedding light about on-going investigations about the missing each year they’re gone.

And this year on social media, Richmond Police are giving a voice to the families, still waiting, and hoping to see their loved one again.

“We appeal to the community and if you see something, please say something. I know families are holding out hope as much as possible,” said Det. Key.

Police, along with other groups, will participate in a missing person awareness event coming up on Saturday. It’s happening at Chimborazo Park from Noon until 4 PM.

If you have any information you believe could help in a missing person’s case, please call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The public can also submit tips via the P3 Tips app. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and tips leading to arrests may earn you up to $1,000.

