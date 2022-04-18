Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices continue to drop, according to Gas Buddy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for drivers, the latest gas prices have dropped 5.6 per gallon this past week, averaging $3.91 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.73 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.30 per gallon, which is a 57.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

