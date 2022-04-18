Healthcare Pros
Reward offered in search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station

Demonte Jones
Demonte Jones(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Hopewell Wawa.

Police say just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, officers responded to 907 Colonial Corner Drive for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found Willie Studivant, of Hopewell, with multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the ground near a fuel pump. He was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center, where he later died.

After investigating, police identified Demonte Jones as the suspect in the case.

Police said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm in public.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about where Jones may be is asked to call Lead Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284 and Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

