Regional leaders looking for public comment on transportation investments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) is looking for feedback on a funding scenario for approximately 30 projects in the Richmond region before local leaders make funding decisions on improving infrastructure.

Regional leaders plan on making funding decisions to commit $276.4 million towards improving the bike, pedestrian, bridge and highway infrastructure across the region over four years.

The public comment period is open until Thursday, April 28. Comments can be submitted online and during the public hearing on Friday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. at PlanRVA on 9211 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 200, or by joining the meeting over Zoom and submitting questions via the Q&A dialog box.

“The upcoming infrastructure investments will improve the mobility and quality of life for residents while laying an important framework for transportation planning in our region,” said CVTA Chairman Frank J. Thornton, a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “We want to ensure everyone in our community has an opportunity to engage in the process. We are encouraging people to share feedback about what projects are most important to them.”

The current projects in the funding scenario include the Commerce Road Fall Line Trail, I-64 Ashland Road interchange, I-95 and Route 10 interchange, Bottoms Bridge Park and Ride as well as several other highway and road improvements throughout the region.

Anyone can view the proposed funding scenario and learn more about CVTA here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.