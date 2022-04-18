Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect in Old Warwick Road burglary

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say burglarized a restaurant last week.

At around 12:52 a.m. on April 12, a man was captured on surveillance cameras entering a restaurant located in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road, near Midlothian Turnpike.

According to police, he stole cash and left through the back of the building.

Anyone with information that can help identify this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

