Police search for person suspected of stealing car from VCU parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for the person suspected of stealing a car from a parking deck.

Officials said the victim parked their blue 2016 Honda Civic on the third level of the D Deck parking area on North 13th Street on April 16.

When they returned the following morning, the vehicle was gone. The car has a Virginia license plate UMG-1623.

After looking at the surveillance video, police found that the vehicle was driven off just before 4:30 a.m. on April 17.

The person suspected of taking the vehicle was seen riding a red road bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-828-1196.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.