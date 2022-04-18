Police search for person suspected of stealing car from VCU parking deck
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for the person suspected of stealing a car from a parking deck.
Officials said the victim parked their blue 2016 Honda Civic on the third level of the D Deck parking area on North 13th Street on April 16.
When they returned the following morning, the vehicle was gone. The car has a Virginia license plate UMG-1623.
After looking at the surveillance video, police found that the vehicle was driven off just before 4:30 a.m. on April 17.
The person suspected of taking the vehicle was seen riding a red road bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-828-1196.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.