Police continue search for 2 suspects who allegedly stole over $1,300 in Walmart merchandise
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a grand larceny.
Police say on March 19, 2022, at 5:21 p.m., a man and a woman entered the Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard and concealed several items including computers and electronics valued at over $1,300.
A Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop them but was pepper-sprayed by the female suspect.
Both suspects left the store in a newer silver Chevrolet Camaro with temporary tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.