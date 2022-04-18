Police continue search for 2 suspects who allegedly stole over $1,300 in Walmart merchandise

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a grand larceny.

Police say on March 19, 2022, at 5:21 p.m., a man and a woman entered the Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard and concealed several items including computers and electronics valued at over $1,300.

A Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop them but was pepper-sprayed by the female suspect.

Both suspects left the store in a newer silver Chevrolet Camaro with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

