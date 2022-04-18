News to Know for April 18: Powhatan mom, infant hospitalized after fiery crash; Taxes due today; Rainy, cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You might want to grab the umbrella and a heavier jacket because today is going to be a cold and rainy day. Light rain is expected during the morning commute but could get steadier this afternoon into the evening. Let’s dive into that and our other top headlines!

Mom & Infant Hospitalized After Fiery Crash

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash. (NBC12)

The crash occurred on Anderson Highway in Powhatan overnight.

Police tell us an officer clocked the woman speeding - when they tried to pull her over, she took off - and at one point was going over 100 mph.

That’s when she lost control and hit a line of trees, and the car caught fire.

There’s no word on the condition of the woman or baby.

Glen Allen Islamic Center Vandalized

In a Facebook post, the West End Islamic Center says they have experienced two incidents of vandalism within the past six months. The most recent occurring, Saturday, April 16 afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (West End Islamic Center)

The West End Islamic Center posted pictures of the damage on their Facebook - saying it happened Saturday afternoon between 3:30 and 4:30.

West End Islamic Center community statement after the second recent act of vandalism: The West End Islamic Center is a... Posted by West End Islamic Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022

In the post - the center calls the attack “hurtful, especially during the holy month of Ramadan” - saying they do not know or understand the motivation.

They’re asking that this be investigated as a hate crime.

Get Your Taxes Done!

It's time to file your taxes! (MGN)

If you don’t have those taxes done yet - time is running out! They’re due by 11:59 tonight.

This year the deadline was pushed back to the 18th due to the holiday weekend, but if you haven’t filed - and you’re due a refund, you may have to wait a while.

The IRS says it’s understaffed, so there’s a massive backlog of returns, and that’s not the only issue - the IRS is still running on a computer system from the 1960s.

Officials say the best way to file is online - because you’re more likely to get your return in about three weeks.

RVA Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today!

Restaurant Week continues through Oct. 27. (Source: Richmond Restaurant Week)

If you’re looking for some good food this week - Richmond Restaurant Week starts today!

For less than $35 - you can get a three-course meal at any of the more than 30 restaurants taking part, and it’s all for a good cause because $5.22 from every meal purchased will go to Feed More.

Richmond Restaurant Week runs through April 24.

For a full list of restaurants taking part this year, click here.

Grab The Umbrella!

It’s going to be a cold and rainy start to the workweek! Expect some sprinkles during your morning commute, and watch the rain pick up towards noon and the evening commute.

Be careful and watch for puddles while on the road! Lows will be in the low 40s, highs around 49!

Final Thought

“In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.” -- Andrea Dykstra

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.