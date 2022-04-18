Monday Forecast: Strong storm brings cold, soaking rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking, cold rain arrives for Monday. We’re keeping an eye on potential for a frost/freeze Wednesday morning.

Monday: Rain likely with cold temperatures for April. 1 to 1.5 inches of rain expected. Lows in the low 40s, high: 49°. Many areas stay in the mid 40s, especially NW of Richmond. Mid 50s likely along the bay.

Spotty rain possible through 9am but steady rain begins midday and lasts through sunset. (Rain Chance: Near 100%)

Wind advisories in effect along the Beach/bay for onshore winds 20-30mph with higher gusts.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Frost or freeze likely in areas north and west of Richmond Wednesday AM

Wednesday: Frost possible in RVA, more likely in rural areas. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

