Mom, infant hospitalized after fiery crash in Powhatan

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and her infant were taken to the hospital after a fiery car crash on Anderson Highway.

The crash happened just before midnight near Page Road.

State Police say the crash happened after an officer clocked the woman speeding.

As they went to pull her over, troopers say she was going over 100 miles per hour when she lost control and crashed into a line of trees.

The car then caught fire.

Officers quickly put the fire out and both the woman and infant were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on their conditions.

