Mom, infant hospitalized after fiery crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and her infant were taken to the hospital after a fiery car crash on Anderson Highway.

The crash happened just before midnight near Page Road.

State Police say the crash happened after an officer clocked the woman speeding.

As they went to pull her over, troopers say she was going over 100 miles per hour when she lost control and crashed into a line of trees.

The car then caught fire.

Officers quickly put the fire out and both the woman and infant were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on their conditions.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.