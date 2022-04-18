Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Investigate these events as a hate crime’: Islamic center vandalized for second time in six months

In a Facebook post, the West End Islamic Center says they have experienced two incidents of...
In a Facebook post, the West End Islamic Center says they have experienced two incidents of vandalism within the past six months. The most recent occurring, Saturday, April 16 afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.(West End Islamic Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The West End Islamic Center in Glen Allen has experienced a second act of vandalism within the past six months. The most recent attack occurred during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a Facebook post, the center released a statement and pictures of the damage left behind. They say the act was committed on Sunday, April 17 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We feel compelled to speak out against these expressions of hatred,” said the group in the post. “An attack on any house of worship certainly feels like an assault on the community.”

West End Islamic Center community statement after the second recent act of vandalism: The West End Islamic Center is a...

Posted by West End Islamic Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022

The Mosque says they do not understand the motivations of the people involved in this attack.

“What we do know, is that love is stronger than hate, and the members of our Mosque will stand together,” they said in their statement.

The perpetrators were not captured on security cameras but the center is asking these attacks be investigated as hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Henrico Fire Marshals are currently investigating an apartment fire that injured seven...
Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape apartment fire
Police lights.
Shooting at high school carnival leaves one person injured
A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare

Latest News

Identifying, protecting against Emerald Ash Borer
Dept. of Forestry providing cost-share program to treat ash trees
FILE PHOTO
Regional leaders looking for public comment on transportation investments
Chesterfield County Public Schools are offering a $3,000 stipend for certain positions at...
CCPS offers $3k stipend, job fair for positions at high-need schools
The potential suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build, around 20-25 years old. He...
Chesterfield police searching for man allegedly connected to gas station robbery