‘Investigate these events as a hate crime’: Islamic center vandalized for second time in six months

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The West End Islamic Center in Glen Allen has experienced a second act of vandalism within the past six months. The most recent attack occurred during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a Facebook post, the center released a statement and pictures of the damage left behind. They say the act was committed on Sunday, April 17 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We feel compelled to speak out against these expressions of hatred,” said the group in the post. “An attack on any house of worship certainly feels like an assault on the community.”

West End Islamic Center community statement after the second recent act of vandalism: The West End Islamic Center is a... Posted by West End Islamic Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022

The Mosque says they do not understand the motivations of the people involved in this attack.

“What we do know, is that love is stronger than hate, and the members of our Mosque will stand together,” they said in their statement.

The perpetrators were not captured on security cameras but the center is asking these attacks be investigated as hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.