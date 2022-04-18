Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man convicted of raping and killing a VCU employee in her home was sentenced on Monday.

Thomas Clark was sentenced to three life sentenced for the murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman.

She was found dead in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home in May of 2019.

Clark, who was hired as a contractor to stain her deck - was arrested a week after the murder. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back four decades - including burglary, drug charges, and rape.

