Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison

Thomas Clark.
Thomas Clark.(Source: Henrico County Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man convicted of raping and killing a VCU employee in her home was sentenced on Monday.

Thomas Clark was sentenced to three life sentenced for the murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman.

(Source: Family)
(Source: Family)

She was found dead in the bathtub of her Stratford Hills home in May of 2019.

Clark, who was hired as a contractor to stain her deck - was arrested a week after the murder. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back four decades - including burglary, drug charges, and rape.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
As the Dodge pick-up got to Rosmarin Road, police say the car the pick-up was towing became...
Two dead after pick-up truck towing car collides into tree
A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say
VSP: Petersburg man killed in shooting along I-85

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for suspect in Old Warwick Road burglary
Crews responded to the 2200 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for the report of a single-vehicle...
2 people hospitalized for minor injuries after Chamberlayne Parkway single-vehicle crash
Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
Deputies located two teens ages 16 and 14 in the shopping center and took them into custody.
2 juveniles charged in connection to jumping, robbing another teen at a Stafford County park