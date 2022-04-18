Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred in the 11800 block of Black Road around 4:23 p.m.

Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries. The driver with life-threatening injuries later died at the hospital.

The road will be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information on the crash should call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

