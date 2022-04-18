Dept. of Forestry providing cost-share program to treat ash trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering a cost-share program to help aid the treatment of ash trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

The Emerald Ash Borer is considered to be one of the most destructive forest pests in North America. These bugs have already caused millions of dollars in damage and hundreds of ash trees have died according to the Department of Forestry.

All North American ash species are likely to die within one to five years after being infested with EAB. These trees are commonly found in yards and along country roads. If affected trees are not treated or removed, they often fall or unexpectedly drop limbs.

This spring, VDOF is offering a 50% cost-share program for landowners and organizations to offset the treatment of specimen ash trees via trunk injection. Organizations across the state are eligible to apply but landowners are only eligible for cost-share if they’re located in the VDOF eastern region. Eligible landowners and organizations with healthy ash trees that are 12 inches in diameter or larger, with 30% or less crown defoliation, are encouraged to apply.

Any infested ash trees should be treated or removed by a qualified arborist.

Cost-share applications are being accepted from April 20 through June 17. Not all applications will be approved. The application and more information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.