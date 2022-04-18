Chesterfield police searching for man allegedly connected to gas station robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a person who robbed an Amoco on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say the man allegedly entered the location at 11531 Midlothian Turnpike at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, passed a note and demanded money from the cashier.

The man then went behind the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register. He then fled the store on foot.

The potential suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build, around 20-25 years old. He was wearing grey pants, a short sleeve black shirt with the anime character Naruto on the front and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.