CCPS offers $3k stipend, job fair for positions at high-need schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are offering a $3,000 stipend for certain positions at schools experiencing the most vacancies. The county will also be holding a job fair with a focus on filling these positions.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This fair is invitation only, invitations to the event will be offered after interested applicants apply online by April 24.

The county is also looking for counselors and librarians in these select schools.

The stipend will be offered to teachers who sign contracts at the following schools only for the 2022-23 school year:

Bird High

Meadowbrook High

Carver Middle

Falling Creek Middle

Matoaca Middle

Salem Church Middle

Bellwood Elementary

Chalkley Elementary

Ettrick Elementary

Falling Creek Elementary

Hopkins Elementary

The stipend has been approved through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. It will be paid in two equal installments in December 2022 and May 2023.

“We have outstanding schools in Chesterfield County, and we want to see them fully staffed,” Superintendent Mervin Daugherty said in a release. “We hope this stipend will incentivize applicants and help us to both attract and retain staff at these schools.”

A full list of open positions at these high-need schools can be found here.

The $3,000 will also be provided to those currently working at the listed schools in the identified positions, as well as newly hired or current county employees who transfer into these coveted positions.

All open positions at Chesterfield County Public Schools are listed here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.