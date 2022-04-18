Healthcare Pros
2 people hospitalized for minor injuries after Chamberlayne Parkway single-vehicle crash

Crews responded to the 2200 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for the report of a single-vehicle...
Crews responded to the 2200 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for the report of a single-vehicle crash(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Richmond over the weekend.

On April 17, at 9:38 a.m., Richmond Fire crews responded to the 220 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Once on scene, they found a car that had collided with a light pole and heavy smoke coming from it. Crews found two occupants in the vehicle and one was trapped on the passenger side.

Crews were able to get the occupants out of the vehicle and the incident was marked under control at 9:54 a.m.

