2 juveniles charged in connection to jumping, robbing another teen at a Stafford County park

Deputies located two teens ages 16 and 14 in the shopping center and took them into custody.
Deputies located two teens ages 16 and 14 in the shopping center and took them into custody.(WBRC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Stafford County have arrested and charged two juveniles in connection to a robbery over the weekend.

On April 16, at 4:00 p.m. deputies were called to Embrey Mill Park for a fight.

Investigators learned a juvenile victim was surrounded and jumped by several suspects and had $700 worth of jewelry stolen during the assault. Then, the suspects fled to the nearby Publix.

The victim was not seriously injured during the attack.

Deputies located two teens ages 16 and 14 in the shopping center and took them into custody.

The suspects were charged with robbery and held at the county’s juvenile detention center.

