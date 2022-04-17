Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VSP: Petersburg man killed in shooting along I-85

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Another shooting on an interstate in Central Virginia claims the life of a 25-year-old Petersburg man.

Virginia State Police say around 2:30am Sunday, Raeqwon Curtis Hinton was shot while driving along southbound I-85 near the Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg. Hinton was able to drive his black Chrysler 300 to the BP Gas Station on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County, and shortly afterwards was pronounced dead.

There was one passenger in the car who was not hurt.

The only description given of the suspect vehicle is that it was ‘lighter-colored.’

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This comes after two interstate shootings within hours of each other on April 12 and 13. The first happened along I-195 northbound in Richmond, and the other happened along I-95 southbound in Chesterfield County. A woman was hurt in the Chesterfield County shooting, and so far no arrests have been made in either case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Henrico Fire Marshals are currently investigating an apartment fire that injured seven...
Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape apartment fire
A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
Police lights.
Shooting at high school carnival leaves one person injured
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
A variety of hemp and CBD products lining the shelves at Kultivate Wellness.
Virginia becomes first Southern state to bungle cannabis legalization, advocates say

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Suspect in murder of Highland Springs student arrested
The Virginia Tech community gathered to honor the 32 people who were killed on April 16, 2007.
Virginia Tech community gathers for annual “Day of Remembrance”
Henrico apartment fire injures seven, including four kids
Henrico apartment fire sends seven people to the hospital, including four kids
The Blacksburg community came together on Saturday, April 16 in remembrance of the 15th...
Blacksburg community comes together for 15th anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting