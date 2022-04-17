VSP: Petersburg man killed in shooting along I-85

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Another shooting on an interstate in Central Virginia claims the life of a 25-year-old Petersburg man.

Virginia State Police say around 2:30am Sunday, Raeqwon Curtis Hinton was shot while driving along southbound I-85 near the Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg. Hinton was able to drive his black Chrysler 300 to the BP Gas Station on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County, and shortly afterwards was pronounced dead.

There was one passenger in the car who was not hurt.

The only description given of the suspect vehicle is that it was ‘lighter-colored.’

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This comes after two interstate shootings within hours of each other on April 12 and 13. The first happened along I-195 northbound in Richmond, and the other happened along I-95 southbound in Chesterfield County. A woman was hurt in the Chesterfield County shooting, and so far no arrests have been made in either case.

