Two dead after pick-up truck towing car collides into tree

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are dead after losing control of their vehicle and colliding head-on into a tree.

On Friday, April 15 around 7:20 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 33) and Rosmarin Road for a vehicle crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2003 Dodge pick-up truck was driving eastbound on Mountain Road while towing a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer with a drawbar attachment. As the Dodge pick-up got to Rosmarin Road, police say the car the pick-up was towing became unstable and forced both cars off the road.

The truck collided head-on into a tree. The Trailblazer disconnected and also collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger of the pick-up were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have identified those who died as 25-year-old Chauncey Eugene Walker, Jr. of Richmond, and 52-year-old Robert William Bailey of Culpeper.

There were no other vehicles involved in this crash.

Investigators are still collecting information at this time.

