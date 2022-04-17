Traffic Alert: Crash on I-85 north causes lane closures and delays

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A crash near mile marker 31 on I-85 north in Brunswick County has left all northbound lanes closed.

All lanes are still closed as of 12 p.m. Saturday for crash cleanup. VDOT says traffic can get by using the right shoulder.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.