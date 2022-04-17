Healthcare Pros
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-85 north causes lane closures and delays

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A crash near mile marker 31 on I-85 north in Brunswick County has left all northbound lanes closed.

All lanes are still closed as of 12 p.m. Saturday for crash cleanup. VDOT says traffic can get by using the right shoulder.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice.

