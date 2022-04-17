Suspect in murder of Highland Springs student arrested
Teen charged in murder of Jahiem Dickerson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Jahiem Dickerson.
Dickerson was a Highland Springs student.
He was shot around midnight on Saturday, April 9.
He later died at the hospital.
Police say they have a juvenile teen in custody at Henrico’s Juvenile Detention Center.
The suspect has been charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery, and other firearms violations.
His identity has not been released due to his age.
