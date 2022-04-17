Suspect in murder of Highland Springs student arrested

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Jahiem Dickerson.

Dickerson was a Highland Springs student.

He was shot around midnight on Saturday, April 9.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say they have a juvenile teen in custody at Henrico’s Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect has been charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery, and other firearms violations.

His identity has not been released due to his age.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.