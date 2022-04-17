Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of Highland Springs student arrested

Teen charged in murder of Jahiem Dickerson
Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Jahiem Dickerson.

Dickerson was a Highland Springs student.

He was shot around midnight on Saturday, April 9.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say they have a juvenile teen in custody at Henrico’s Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect has been charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery, and other firearms violations.

His identity has not been released due to his age.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, according to police.
‘It’s just gut-wrenching’: Chesterfield child remains in critical condition after being hit by truck
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused goldfish crackers at daycare
Latoya Benton believes the two troopers who were involved in the shooting death of her...
‘I feel empowered’: Mother of 18-year-old killed by troopers sues state police for over $60 Million
The Henrico Fire Marshals are currently investigating an apartment fire that injured seven...
Woman jumps out of second-story window to escape apartment fire
Hanover County Sheriff's deputies say Geoffrey Cash was located in Virginia Beach and arrested.
Deputies: Midlothian man arrested in connection to Hanover construction fraud

Latest News

The Virginia Tech community gathered to honor the 32 people who were killed on April 16, 2007.
Virginia Tech community gathers for annual “Day of Remembrance”
Henrico apartment fire injures seven, including four kids
Henrico apartment fire sends seven people to the hospital, including four kids
The Blacksburg community came together on Saturday, April 16 in remembrance of the 15th...
Blacksburg community comes together for 15th anniversary of Virginia Tech shooting
The Hanover County School Board is soliciting feedback on a proposal to start the 2023-24...
Hanover County seeking input on 2023-24 school year calendar start date